Avaada Electro Lights Up India's Solar Module Manufacturing
Avaada Electro plans to expand its module and cell manufacturing capacity to 12 Gigawatts each at its Butibori facility. The site will reach 7 Gigawatts next month and is listed on the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List. Avaada aims to lead solar manufacturing in India.
- Country:
- India
Avaada Electro, the manufacturing wing of Avaada Group, is set to significantly boost its production capabilities by expanding its module and cell manufacturing capacity to 12 Gigawatts each at its Butibori facility in Nagpur.
The company announced plans to increase the capacity to 7 Gigawatts by next month, asserting a bold strategy towards realizing its expansion goals by the next financial year.
Included in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, Avaada's Butibori plant is well-positioned to lead India's solar manufacturing sector, echoed by company chairman Vineet Mittal's commitment to advancing India's solar capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
