Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday vigorously defended the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as a strategic necessity for India's national security and a transformative opportunity for the state's development.

Rijiju addressed concerns from protesters in the region, stressing that the ministry would protect cultural heritage and livelihoods, even as he urged an open-minded approach to the project, which intends to curb flood risks and maintain river flows amid growing Chinese hydropower activities upstream.

This highly debated project, spearheaded by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, aims to leverage arroyo potential to drive jobs, infrastructure, and economic growth, while assuring indigenous communities of a balanced development approach that respects both their land and cultural identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)