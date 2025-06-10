Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju Defends Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Amid Controversy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, citing it as a strategic necessity for India's security and a development opportunity for Arunachal Pradesh. He assured protesters that local culture and livelihoods would be safeguarded, emphasizing the project's importance for power generation and flood control.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday vigorously defended the proposed 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as a strategic necessity for India's national security and a transformative opportunity for the state's development.

Rijiju addressed concerns from protesters in the region, stressing that the ministry would protect cultural heritage and livelihoods, even as he urged an open-minded approach to the project, which intends to curb flood risks and maintain river flows amid growing Chinese hydropower activities upstream.

This highly debated project, spearheaded by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, aims to leverage arroyo potential to drive jobs, infrastructure, and economic growth, while assuring indigenous communities of a balanced development approach that respects both their land and cultural identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

