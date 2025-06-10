Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal School Shooting in Graz

A school shooting in Graz, Austria's second-largest city, has resulted in several fatalities. Local police confirmed the tragic news on social media, and Austrian news agency APA reported that nine individuals have lost their lives in this horrific incident.

Updated: 10-06-2025 15:21 IST
A devastating incident has unfolded in Graz, Austria's second-largest city, where a school shooting has claimed the lives of several individuals.

Local law enforcement officials have confirmed the tragic news, stating there are multiple fatalities, while Austrian news agency APA reports the death toll stands at nine.

This shocking event has sent ripples of grief across the nation as the community comes to terms with the loss.

