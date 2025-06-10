Tragedy Strikes: Fatal School Shooting in Graz
A school shooting in Graz, Austria's second-largest city, has resulted in several fatalities. Local police confirmed the tragic news on social media, and Austrian news agency APA reported that nine individuals have lost their lives in this horrific incident.
