Lightening Up Lives: Signify Illuminates 230 Villages in Andhra Pradesh

Signify, a global leader in lighting solutions, has successfully illuminated 230 villages in Andhra Pradesh under its Har Gaon Roshan initiative. This endeavor has positively transformed the lives of 17,766 families, marking a significant leap in enhancing infrastructural facilities in the region.

The project inauguration witnessed the presence of Shri Shyam Prasad, IAS, the District Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam, along with Signify's senior leadership and its grassroots partner, Jana Kalyana Samakhya. Community members were actively engaged and trained to maintain the lighting systems, ensuring long-term sustainability.

With the deployment of energy-efficient LED solutions, the initiative focuses on providing minimal maintenance lights to underserved areas. This aligns with Signify's dedication to fostering rural empowerment through reliable lighting, creating safer environments and economic growth opportunities.