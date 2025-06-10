Left Menu

Lightening Up Lives: Signify Illuminates 230 Villages in Andhra Pradesh

Signify's Har Gaon Roshan initiative has brightened 230 villages in Andhra Pradesh, impacting over 78,200 individuals. The project provides sustainable lighting to areas with limited outdoor illumination, involving community engagement and training for maintenance. This effort signifies a major step in empowering rural communities through efficient lighting solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Signify, a global leader in lighting solutions, has successfully illuminated 230 villages in Andhra Pradesh under its Har Gaon Roshan initiative. This endeavor has positively transformed the lives of 17,766 families, marking a significant leap in enhancing infrastructural facilities in the region.

The project inauguration witnessed the presence of Shri Shyam Prasad, IAS, the District Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam, along with Signify's senior leadership and its grassroots partner, Jana Kalyana Samakhya. Community members were actively engaged and trained to maintain the lighting systems, ensuring long-term sustainability.

With the deployment of energy-efficient LED solutions, the initiative focuses on providing minimal maintenance lights to underserved areas. This aligns with Signify's dedication to fostering rural empowerment through reliable lighting, creating safer environments and economic growth opportunities.

