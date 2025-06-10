Equity Mutual Funds See 13-Month Low Inflows Amid Profit Booking Spree
Equity mutual fund inflows hit a 13-month low in May at INR 19,013 crore, marking a fifth consecutive monthly decline due to profit booking and global volatility. Despite this, the industry saw record SIP contributions and an overall AUM increase to INR 72.2 lakh crore in May.
- Country:
- India
In a notable slump, equity mutual fund inflows fell to a 13-month low in May, totaling INR 19,013 crore. This decline was primarily due to investors booking profits in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India reported a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in equity fund inflows, dropping nearly 22% from April's INR 24,269 crore. Despite this downturn, May marked the 51st consecutive month of positive flows into equity-oriented schemes, highlighting continued investor confidence.
While SIP contributions hit a record high of INR 26,688 crore, the mutual fund industry's assets under management reached a new peak of INR 72.2 lakh crore. However, rising global volatility and concerns over geopolitical tensions and inflation spurred risk-averse behavior among investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Bright Spot Amidst Global Volatility
ASEAN-GCC Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Volatility
Indian Markets Open Flat Amid Global Volatility and Domestic Data Focus
India’s Bond Market: Resilient Amid Global Volatility
Global Investors Shift Strategies: A Closer Look at Japanese Bond and Equity Markets