Equity Mutual Funds See 13-Month Low Inflows Amid Profit Booking Spree

In a notable slump, equity mutual fund inflows fell to a 13-month low in May, totaling INR 19,013 crore. This decline was primarily due to investors booking profits in large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India reported a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in equity fund inflows, dropping nearly 22% from April's INR 24,269 crore. Despite this downturn, May marked the 51st consecutive month of positive flows into equity-oriented schemes, highlighting continued investor confidence.

While SIP contributions hit a record high of INR 26,688 crore, the mutual fund industry's assets under management reached a new peak of INR 72.2 lakh crore. However, rising global volatility and concerns over geopolitical tensions and inflation spurred risk-averse behavior among investors.

