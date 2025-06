President Murmu's Visit Highlights Madhya Pradesh's New Initiatives on World Sickle Cell Day

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Madhya Pradesh on June 19, gracing a program related to World Sickle Cell Day in Barwani district's Taloon Gram Panchayat, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed on Tuesday.

In a pre-Cabinet meeting address in Bhopal, CM Yadav detailed upcoming initiatives, including an extension of the deadline for government employee transfers to June 17. He also celebrated the Central Government's 11 successful years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a resolution of appreciation for transformative governance efforts.

Highlighting a push for public awareness, Yadav announced a statewide campaign led by ministers to communicate government achievements. The recent Spiritual and Wellness Summit in Ujjain garnered Rs 2,000 crore in pledges, marking a pivotal investment milestone. Furthermore, Yadav urged readiness for monsoon challenges and unveiled the 'Free Hearse Service' to complement Madhya Pradesh's ongoing welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)