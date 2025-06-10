Contractor Loses Rs 91 Lakh to Cyber Fraud in Gwalior
A Gwalior contractor, Jai Singh Chouhan, fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 91 lakh to fraudsters posing as investment representatives promising high returns. The police have launched an investigation into the case and have issued warnings about the dangers of engaging with unknown investment offers.
In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 49-year-old contractor from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, reported losing over Rs 91 lakh to scammers. The victim, identified as Jai Singh Chouhan, was lured by fraudulent promises of high-return investments.
Chouhan, who has experience in stock market investments, was deceived by fraudsters posing as representatives of an investment firm. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma, the contractors' ordeal began with a WhatsApp message offering attractive returns of 10 to 30 percent on investments. A convincing follow-up phone call persuaded him to download a fraudulent app linked to the scheme.
Initially, Chouhan saw a 30 percent return reflected on the app, which bolstered his confidence, leading him to transfer around Rs 91 lakh in total. Only when he failed to receive any actual returns did he realize the fraud and reported it to the Crime Branch police, who have launched an investigation. ASP Sharma urged the public to exercise caution with unfamiliar investment offers.
