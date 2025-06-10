Left Menu

Contractor Loses Rs 91 Lakh to Cyber Fraud in Gwalior

A Gwalior contractor, Jai Singh Chouhan, fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 91 lakh to fraudsters posing as investment representatives promising high returns. The police have launched an investigation into the case and have issued warnings about the dangers of engaging with unknown investment offers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST
Contractor Loses Rs 91 Lakh to Cyber Fraud in Gwalior
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 49-year-old contractor from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, reported losing over Rs 91 lakh to scammers. The victim, identified as Jai Singh Chouhan, was lured by fraudulent promises of high-return investments.

Chouhan, who has experience in stock market investments, was deceived by fraudsters posing as representatives of an investment firm. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma, the contractors' ordeal began with a WhatsApp message offering attractive returns of 10 to 30 percent on investments. A convincing follow-up phone call persuaded him to download a fraudulent app linked to the scheme.

Initially, Chouhan saw a 30 percent return reflected on the app, which bolstered his confidence, leading him to transfer around Rs 91 lakh in total. Only when he failed to receive any actual returns did he realize the fraud and reported it to the Crime Branch police, who have launched an investigation. ASP Sharma urged the public to exercise caution with unfamiliar investment offers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025