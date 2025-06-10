Amritsar Police Crack Down on Narco-Hawala Ring Linked to Jail Inmate's Network
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have disrupted a narco-hawala cartel orchestrated by jailed gang leader Arshdeep. Six operatives were arrested, and 4.526 kg of heroin, along with drug money, was seized. The operation exposed extensive cross-border smuggling networks and links to international drug syndicates spanning Dubai and Pakistan.
In an unprecedented success story, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a sophisticated narco-hawala cartel allegedly helmed by Arshdeep, currently serving time in Goindwal Jail. The police, armed with precise intelligence, detained six operatives and confiscated 4.526 kg of heroin and Rs 8.7 lakh believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.
Initial probes suggest that Arshdeep, in coordination with his associates Jaspreet and Karan, orchestrated both the drug trade and associated hawala transactions. Operatives Karan, Gurmeet, and Rajinderpal managed a network that facilitated cross-border drug shipments throughout various Punjab districts. Jaspreet played a pivotal role in laundering the profits to Dubai and onward to Pakistan, with a seized mobile phone from Arshdeep in jail offering critical evidence of their international operations.
One apprehended suspect, after spending a year in Dubai, forged alliances with Pakistani smugglers and leveraged his village's proximity to the international border for smuggling activities. The Anti-Gangster Task Force, in collaboration with Muktsar Police, arrested three notorious fugitives linked to various criminal cases, including charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, recovering weapons and drugs from them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
