Amit Shah Leads Flood Preparedness Review as Northeast Faces Severe Deluge
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to assess India's flood management strategies. The recent floods in Assam, resulting in 26 deaths, and landslides in Sikkim have caused significant damage. Rescue operations continue while Prime Minister Modi assures support to affected northeastern states.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a high-level conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on the nation's readiness for flood management. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah assessed both immediate and long-term strategies to combat the persistent threat of flooding across the country.
In Assam, the flood situation worsened with three more fatalities reported on Sunday, elevating the death toll to 26 this year, authorities confirmed. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) revealed that out of the total deaths, 20 were due to flooding while six resulted from landslides. Tragedy struck as three children drowned in Kamrup district's Kamalpur area.
Sikkim has also faced severe weather with torrential rains causing landslides and flash floods. A large-scale operation recently rescued over 1,600 tourists from Lachung and Lachen valleys, against the backdrop of harsh weather conditions. The Sikkim government has officially categorized continuous damage in Mangan district as a "disaster." In Manipur, coordinated rescue operations were carried out for medical students and staff stranded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences due to extensive waterlogging.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur's Governor Ajay Bhalla, promising comprehensive assistance from the Centre following the severe weather challenges faced by these northeastern states. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure
Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Prime Minister Modi to Attend Celebratory Event
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Farmers' Spirits with MSP Hike
Prime Minister Modi's Patna Visit: Inaugurations, Development, and Political Mobilization
Young Cricket Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Prime Minister Modi