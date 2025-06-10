Amit Shah Leads Flood Preparedness Review as Northeast Faces Severe Deluge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over a high-level conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on the nation's readiness for flood management. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah assessed both immediate and long-term strategies to combat the persistent threat of flooding across the country.

In Assam, the flood situation worsened with three more fatalities reported on Sunday, elevating the death toll to 26 this year, authorities confirmed. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) revealed that out of the total deaths, 20 were due to flooding while six resulted from landslides. Tragedy struck as three children drowned in Kamrup district's Kamalpur area.

Sikkim has also faced severe weather with torrential rains causing landslides and flash floods. A large-scale operation recently rescued over 1,600 tourists from Lachung and Lachen valleys, against the backdrop of harsh weather conditions. The Sikkim government has officially categorized continuous damage in Mangan district as a "disaster." In Manipur, coordinated rescue operations were carried out for medical students and staff stranded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences due to extensive waterlogging.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur's Governor Ajay Bhalla, promising comprehensive assistance from the Centre following the severe weather challenges faced by these northeastern states. (ANI)