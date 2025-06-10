Troop Deployment Cost in Los Angeles Revealed
The deployment of troops to Los Angeles by President Donald Trump is projected to cost around $134 million. This figure, shared by Pentagon official Bryn MacDonnell, covers expenses like travel, housing, and food for 4,700 troops consisting of National Guard members and Marines sent to safeguard federal property amidst ongoing protests.
A recent estimate by a senior Pentagon official has pegged the cost of deploying troops to Los Angeles at around $134 million.
Bryn MacDonnell, acting as the Pentagon's Comptroller, informed lawmakers on Tuesday that this considerable sum encompasses travel, lodging, and meals for the military personnel.
In response to escalating protests in the city, the Pentagon plans to dispatch 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to protect federal properties and staff.
