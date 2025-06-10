Left Menu

Advancements in India-U.S. Trade Negotiations Bring Hope for a Balanced Pact

Indian and U.S. negotiators have made significant progress in their trade talks. Key focus areas include market access, tariff cuts, and non-tariff barriers. Although resistant to certain U.S. demands, India is prepared to address simpler issues first. An interim agreement is expected by month's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:17 IST
Advancements in India-U.S. Trade Negotiations Bring Hope for a Balanced Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In New Delhi on Tuesday, progress was reported in the latest India-U.S. trade deal negotiations, primarily concerning market access, tariff cuts, and non-tariff barriers. Indian government sources lauded the negotiations as productive, moving towards a balanced agreement with early gains.

Even though India's delegation resisted certain demands, such as opening markets to U.S. wheat, dairy, and corn, they offered concessions on high-value goods like almonds and pistachios. Despite the resistance, India remains committed to resolving simpler issues initially, aiming for a preliminary pact by month-end.

With talks poised to address more complex issues in upcoming phases, both nations aim to finalize the initial phase of the trade agreement by late 2025, potentially enhancing bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025