Iran and US: Navigating Nuclear Negotiations

In ongoing nuclear discussions, US negotiators have not insisted on zero uranium enrichment from Iran, and Iran has not proposed suspending enrichment, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed.

He emphasized that the talks are currently focused on establishing confidence-building measures to ensure Iran's nuclear program remains strictly peaceful, potentially leading to sanctions relief. Araqchi expects an Iranian counterproposal to be ready within days.

The urgency is heightened by President Trump's recent ultimatum to Iran, threatening severe repercussions in 10-15 days without a deal. Although the Trump administration maintains a firm stance, the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough may still be within reach, according to Araqchi.

