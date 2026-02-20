Left Menu

Iran and US: Navigating Nuclear Negotiations

In recent nuclear discussions, the US did not demand zero uranium enrichment, nor did Iran offer to suspend it. Iran's Foreign Minister Araqchi mentioned that measures to ensure the program's peaceful intent could lead to easing sanctions. A counterproposal from Iran is expected shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:07 IST
Iran and US: Navigating Nuclear Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In ongoing nuclear discussions, US negotiators have not insisted on zero uranium enrichment from Iran, and Iran has not proposed suspending enrichment, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed.

He emphasized that the talks are currently focused on establishing confidence-building measures to ensure Iran's nuclear program remains strictly peaceful, potentially leading to sanctions relief. Araqchi expects an Iranian counterproposal to be ready within days.

The urgency is heightened by President Trump's recent ultimatum to Iran, threatening severe repercussions in 10-15 days without a deal. Although the Trump administration maintains a firm stance, the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough may still be within reach, according to Araqchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
2
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
3
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
4
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026