Left Menu

Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Newborn's Death at Rohini Hospital

A doctor at BSA Hospital in Rohini was assaulted by relatives of a patient after a newborn's death. The attack occurred in a hospital corridor and resulted in injuries to the doctor. Legal action has been taken against the perpetrators under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:24 IST
Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Newborn's Death at Rohini Hospital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female doctor at BSA Hospital in Rohini was allegedly assaulted by four to five female relatives of a patient, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation ensued following the tragic death of a newborn.

The incident unfolded around 2 PM on Monday, June 9, as the doctor was navigating the corridor from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Outpatient Department to Ward No. 12. There, the relatives of a patient named Soniya intercepted her and allegedly attacked her, pulling her hair and attempting to tear her clothes.

Injured in the encounter, the doctor received immediate medical attention. Initial investigations disclosed that the newborn belonging to Soniya, who was admitted for delivery in Ward No. 11, did not survive. Enraged by the tragedy, the relatives resorted to violence. Legal action was initiated, with a case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Medical Services Personnel and Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008. The female accused were apprehended and later released on bond.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025