Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Newborn's Death at Rohini Hospital

A female doctor at BSA Hospital in Rohini was allegedly assaulted by four to five female relatives of a patient, police reported on Tuesday. The altercation ensued following the tragic death of a newborn.

The incident unfolded around 2 PM on Monday, June 9, as the doctor was navigating the corridor from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Outpatient Department to Ward No. 12. There, the relatives of a patient named Soniya intercepted her and allegedly attacked her, pulling her hair and attempting to tear her clothes.

Injured in the encounter, the doctor received immediate medical attention. Initial investigations disclosed that the newborn belonging to Soniya, who was admitted for delivery in Ward No. 11, did not survive. Enraged by the tragedy, the relatives resorted to violence. Legal action was initiated, with a case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Medical Services Personnel and Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008. The female accused were apprehended and later released on bond.