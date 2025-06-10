Left Menu

Volatile Trading as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Wall Street witnessed subdued trading as investors anticipated progress in U.S.-China trade talks. Indexes fluctuated slightly, with the Dow up 0.02%, the S&P 500 up 0.10%, and Nasdaq down 0.04%. Stock movements followed the World Bank's cut in global growth forecasts and ongoing trade tensions involving rare earth minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by heightened anticipation, Wall Street's main indexes experienced subdued activity amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. Investors remained on edge, hoping for advancements in discussions targeting the tariff dispute that has rattled global markets.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly rose, gaining 0.02%, while the S&P 500 saw a 0.10% increment. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite edged down by 0.04%. The energy sector notably tracked strength in oil prices, adding to the gains.

Despite these fluctuations, investor hopes for trade progress persist, alongside concerns over the World Bank's revised global growth forecast for 2025—citing significant economic headwinds. Meanwhile, megacap stocks like Tesla showed gains, reflecting mixed outcomes across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

