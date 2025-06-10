Volatile Trading as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom Amid Global Market Fluctuations

In a day marked by heightened anticipation, Wall Street's main indexes experienced subdued activity amid ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. Investors remained on edge, hoping for advancements in discussions targeting the tariff dispute that has rattled global markets.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly rose, gaining 0.02%, while the S&P 500 saw a 0.10% increment. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite edged down by 0.04%. The energy sector notably tracked strength in oil prices, adding to the gains.

Despite these fluctuations, investor hopes for trade progress persist, alongside concerns over the World Bank's revised global growth forecast for 2025—citing significant economic headwinds. Meanwhile, megacap stocks like Tesla showed gains, reflecting mixed outcomes across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)