Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Development Plans

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has made pivotal decisions aimed at boosting the state's development. During a meeting held at Mantralaya, Bhopal, the council decided to exempt 'Mandi-Shulk' on toor dal imported into the state, providing relief to local consumers and traders.

A crucial proposal, the Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme, has been approved with a staggering budget of Rs 21,630 crore. This initiative targets enhanced connectivity for remote settlements through the construction of approximately 30,900 kilometers of roads across phases between 2025-2035. Support for settlements with over 100 residents will be prioritized.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed the building of four working women's hostels, supported by a PPP model, under the SASCI scheme for 2024-25. The formation of a District Development Advisory Committee in each district was also approved, aiming to devise development plans while embracing local industry and traditional skills for broad-based prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)