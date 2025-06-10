Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Ambitious Development Plans

The Madhya Pradesh government announced a significant development initiative, exempting 'Mandi-Shulk' on imported toor dal and approving a Rs 21,630 crore road scheme to boost connectivity. Plans for new women's hostels and district advisory committees aim to drive local development and enhance community prosperity.

Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has made pivotal decisions aimed at boosting the state's development. During a meeting held at Mantralaya, Bhopal, the council decided to exempt 'Mandi-Shulk' on toor dal imported into the state, providing relief to local consumers and traders.

A crucial proposal, the Chief Minister Majra-Tola Road Scheme, has been approved with a staggering budget of Rs 21,630 crore. This initiative targets enhanced connectivity for remote settlements through the construction of approximately 30,900 kilometers of roads across phases between 2025-2035. Support for settlements with over 100 residents will be prioritized.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed the building of four working women's hostels, supported by a PPP model, under the SASCI scheme for 2024-25. The formation of a District Development Advisory Committee in each district was also approved, aiming to devise development plans while embracing local industry and traditional skills for broad-based prosperity.

