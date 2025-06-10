Left Menu

Goa Unveils AI Tools to Combat Scams and Cyber Threats

Goa's Chief Minister has introduced 'Spot the Scam' and 'Radical Content Analyser', AI tools designed to bolster cyber vigilance. Developed with BITS Pilani, these tools help detect online scams and extremist content. Available on Goa Police's website, they mark a significant stride in enhancing digital safety.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/X@DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled two sophisticated AI-based tools, 'Spot the Scam' and 'Radical Content Analyser', to elevate cyber security and digital safety standards. Created in collaboration with BITS Pilani, these tools aim to fortify Goa's cyber vigilance infrastructure.

'Radical Content Analyser', an AI-driven tool, scrutinizes videos to identify radical or extremist content. Meanwhile, 'Spot the Scam' is designed to scrutinize websites and APK files for scams and security threats, enhancing the state's smart policing initiatives.

In a recent statement, DGP Goa Alok Kumar praised the launch, emphasizing 'Spot the Scam's role in shielding individuals from online scams. He noted this tool, available on the Goa Police website, allows users to verify websites before financial transactions. The 'Radical Content Analyser' is reserved exclusively for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

