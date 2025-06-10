Goa Unveils AI Tools to Combat Scams and Cyber Threats

On Tuesday, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled two sophisticated AI-based tools, 'Spot the Scam' and 'Radical Content Analyser', to elevate cyber security and digital safety standards. Created in collaboration with BITS Pilani, these tools aim to fortify Goa's cyber vigilance infrastructure.

'Radical Content Analyser', an AI-driven tool, scrutinizes videos to identify radical or extremist content. Meanwhile, 'Spot the Scam' is designed to scrutinize websites and APK files for scams and security threats, enhancing the state's smart policing initiatives.

In a recent statement, DGP Goa Alok Kumar praised the launch, emphasizing 'Spot the Scam's role in shielding individuals from online scams. He noted this tool, available on the Goa Police website, allows users to verify websites before financial transactions. The 'Radical Content Analyser' is reserved exclusively for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)