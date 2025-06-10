CreditAccess Grameen Secures Landmark USD 100M Multi-Currency Syndicated Social Loan

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, a leading non-bank microfinance institution, has announced the acquisition of a USD 100 million multi-currency syndicated social loan. This groundbreaking facility is the first of its kind in India's microfinance sector.

Predominantly arranged with contributions from banks in South Asia and the Far East, the facility comprises both Japanese Yen (JPY) and United States Dollar (USD) currencies. This transaction marks CreditAccess Grameen's second syndicated loan led by Standard Chartered Bank.

Aligned with CreditAccess Grameen's Social Loan Framework and adhering to the 2023 social loan principles, the loan underscores its commitment to social development goals, as stipulated by the Loan Market Association.

