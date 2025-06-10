Security Strategies Bolstered for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025
A security meeting led by SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, reviewed plans for the 2025 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Discussions included inter-agency coordination, security, and anti-narcotics operations. The annual pilgrimage, managed by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, attracts numerous devotees to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
In preparation for the 2025 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, a crucial security meeting was held on Tuesday under the leadership of SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS. Attended by top police officials, the gathering focused on ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the annual pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir.
SSP Nagpure underscored the necessity of robust inter-agency coordination, comprehensive security planning, and efficient communication to address potential challenges and safeguard the pilgrims. Discussions covered various aspects such as security logistics, intelligence sharing, traffic control, medical assistance, and emergency response mechanisms.
Emphasizing anti-narcotics operations, SSP Nagpure instructed officers to remain vigilant and actively target drug networks. A high level of alertness and readiness is expected throughout the Yatra, with regular review meetings, briefing sessions, and mock drills to ensure preparedness. The pilgrimage attracts thousands of devotees to the revered Amarnath Cave Shrine.
