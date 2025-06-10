Left Menu

Fire Engulfs Lucknow Apartment: No Injuries Reported in Swift Response

A fire erupted on the third floor of Park View Apartments in Lucknow, reportedly due to a short circuit. Quick action by fire officials ensured no injuries, though the owner incurred significant property loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:21 IST
Visuals from the spot in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on the third floor of Park View Apartments in Lucknow on Tuesday, with no injuries reported, according to fire officials. Three fire tenders were dispatched promptly to extinguish the blaze.

Gomti Nagar's fire officer suggested the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in flat 82/3, owned by Vaibhav Tripathi. 'We have doused the fire and no injuries have been reported,' Fire officer Sushil Kumar told ANI, adding that the operation took approximately one hour.

Vaibhav Tripathi, the apartment owner, estimated his losses at 5 to 7 lakh rupees, stating that the fire destroyed electronic appliances and household items. 'The fire was due to a short circuit, but fortunately, no family members were injured,' Tripathi confirmed to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

