Union Minister Sanjay Seth Outlines Vision of Developed India by 2047

In a press conference held in Shimla, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth celebrated 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing national accomplishments and outlining an ambitious vision for a 'developed India' by 2047.

Seth credited Modi's leadership for lifting over 27 crore citizens above the poverty line, creating more than 10 lakh jobs, and transforming India into a formidable economic power. He announced plans to further enhance the defence sector, citing a monumental increase in defence exports.

The minister also spotlighted India's tenacity against terrorism and infrastructure strides, championing the new role of average citizens as 'brand ambassadors' for national progress. He vigorously critiqued the opposition for undermining achievements, asserting India's journey toward becoming the third-largest global economy.

