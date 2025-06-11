Power Restored in La Palma after Widespread Blackout
Redeia, Spain's grid operator, worked to restore power on La Palma following a generator failure at the Los Guinchos power plant. The outage, affecting the Canary island, comes after a previous mass blackout in Spain and Portugal. Power was partially restored within two hours.
- Country:
- Spain
Power is being gradually restored on La Palma by Spain's grid operator, Redeia, following a blackout on Tuesday. The regional government identified a generator failure at the Los Guinchos power plant as the cause of the outage, involving utility company Endesa.
This incident follows a significant blackout on April 28, which affected most of Spain and Portugal, causing delays and disruptions in urban transit systems. The blackout in the Canary Islands was reported at 5:30 p.m., according to RTVE.
By 7:10 p.m., Redeia had managed to reinstate 6.2 megawatts of power on the island, making significant progress in restoring normal operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Canary Islands
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Canary Islands
Tragedy at Sea: Capsized Migrant Boat in Canary Islands
Tragic Capsizing: Migrant Boat Disaster Near Canary Islands
FSM Launches $42M Solar Energy Project to Power Remote Islands and Boost Grid