Power Restored in La Palma after Widespread Blackout

Power is being gradually restored on La Palma by Spain's grid operator, Redeia, following a blackout on Tuesday. The regional government identified a generator failure at the Los Guinchos power plant as the cause of the outage, involving utility company Endesa.

This incident follows a significant blackout on April 28, which affected most of Spain and Portugal, causing delays and disruptions in urban transit systems. The blackout in the Canary Islands was reported at 5:30 p.m., according to RTVE.

By 7:10 p.m., Redeia had managed to reinstate 6.2 megawatts of power on the island, making significant progress in restoring normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)