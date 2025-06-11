Left Menu

Power Restored in La Palma after Widespread Blackout

Redeia, Spain's grid operator, worked to restore power on La Palma following a generator failure at the Los Guinchos power plant. The outage, affecting the Canary island, comes after a previous mass blackout in Spain and Portugal. Power was partially restored within two hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Power is being gradually restored on La Palma by Spain's grid operator, Redeia, following a blackout on Tuesday. The regional government identified a generator failure at the Los Guinchos power plant as the cause of the outage, involving utility company Endesa.

This incident follows a significant blackout on April 28, which affected most of Spain and Portugal, causing delays and disruptions in urban transit systems. The blackout in the Canary Islands was reported at 5:30 p.m., according to RTVE.

By 7:10 p.m., Redeia had managed to reinstate 6.2 megawatts of power on the island, making significant progress in restoring normal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

