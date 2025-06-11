Left Menu

Karnataka Plans Major Urban Expansion with Tumakuru-Bengaluru Merger

The Karnataka government is initiating efforts to merge Tumakuru with Bengaluru, proposing to rename it Bengaluru North. Home Minister G Parameshwara has submitted the proposal, highlighting the region's rapid growth. He praised Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's plan to incorporate Ramanagara into Bengaluru South.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka is set to undergo a major urban transformation as government plans to merge Tumakuru district with Bengaluru gain momentum. State Home Minister G Parameshwara, addressing reporters, confirmed that a proposal had been submitted to elevate Tumakuru to Bengaluru North, as part of efforts to accommodate the city's expansive growth.

Highlighting Bengaluru's rapid development, Parameshwara noted the expansion could soon encompass neighboring cities like Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. The minister explained that the transition from Tumakuru district to Bengaluru North district simplifies the geography for people globally, likening it to how New Yorkers might perceive the change.

In further developments, a proposal to include 14 gram panchayats under Mahanagara Palike jurisdiction is underway, indicating Tumakuru's expanding authority. G Parameshwara acknowledged Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for his strategic approach, already approved, to integrate Ramanagara into Bengaluru South. Additionally, he addressed a proposal to construct a 'Welcome' arch on Tumakuru's National Highway, drawing Rs 5 crore from the Smart City project for its realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

