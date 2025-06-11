Government Pushes for Standardized AC Temperatures to Boost Energy Efficiency

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is developing a framework to standardize air conditioner temperatures, targeting a range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve energy efficiency across India.

Under the Ministry of Power, BEE is in talks with appliance manufacturers and state governments to reach a consensus on these standards. Union Power Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the importance of this measure during a Tuesday press conference, noting ongoing consultations.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal emphasized the potential energy savings, noting that lowering temperatures by just 1 degree can reduce energy consumption by 6%. This move is particularly significant as India's peak power demand continues to rise, hitting 241 GW recently.