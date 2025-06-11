Gujarat's Obesity-Free Push: Pioneering Yoga Campaign
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 'Obesity Free Gujarat' campaign, inspired by PM Modi's call for a healthier India. With a yoga shivir held at Sabarmati River Front, the initiative aims to make Gujarat obesity-free by 2025, emphasizing yoga as a cultural gift and health catalyst.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the 'Obesity Free Gujarat' campaign, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for a nation free from obesity during his Mann Ki Baat address.
A yoga shivir organized at the Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad featured prominently in the campaign, attended by CM Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Prior to International Yoga Day, the Gujarat State Yoga Board, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and District Administration began collaborative efforts for a yoga event. Shishpal Rajput, Chairman of the Board, praised yoga as a cultural treasure, highlighting PM Modi's influence in globalizing International Yoga Day.
In complement, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and Gujarat State Yoga Board held a yoga camp at Navlakhi Ground, engaging over one lakh participants to promote yoga's benefits as June 21 approaches.
