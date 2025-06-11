Left Menu

Opposition Slams Modi Govt on 11th Anniversary: Failed Promises and Foreign Policy Criticized

Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan, denounced the Modi government on its 11th anniversary, accusing it of unfulfilled promises and ineffective foreign policy. Jully criticized the government for not delivering on job creation, economic promises, and global standing while praising former leader Indira Gandhi's courage.

Leader of the opposition of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Tika Ram Jully. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the 11th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Tika Ram Jully, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, launched a scathing critique, accusing the administration of perpetuating a series of falsehoods and failing the common man.

Speaking to ANI, Jully lambasted the government for its unfulfilled promises, citing specific pledges like providing 2 crore jobs annually, depositing Rs 15 lakh in citizen accounts, repatriating black money, and addressing ecological concerns like cleaning the Ganges. He further noted that key issues such as reducing fuel prices and combating corruption and terrorism remain unresolved.

Jully further criticized the government's lack of a concrete action plan for the immediate future and questioned the focus on long-term targets like 2047. Moreover, he condemned the current foreign policy, highlighting Operation Sindoor and the challenges faced by Indians abroad, and he praised Indira Gandhi's leadership as exemplary.

