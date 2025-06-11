Ravinder Raina and J&K LG Urge Pilgrims for Massive Amarnath Yatra Turnout

BJP leader Ravinder Raina has called upon devotees to participate in the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in large numbers. Speaking before the event, Raina assured potential visitors that they should come to Kashmir without fear, emphasizing the valley's welcoming nature for Shiv devotees.

In a similar vein, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave, signaling the ceremonial start of the Yatra. Sinha invited devotees to visit and pray for the progress of J&K and the nation, noting enhanced facilities and comprehensive security arrangements in place.

Ahead of the pilgrimage, authorities conducted a high-level security briefing led by SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure. The focus included security, traffic, medical aid, and intelligence sharing, with an emphasis on counter-narcotics measures to ensure a smooth and safe Yatra.

