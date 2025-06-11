Russia Offers Aid in Iran Nuclear Material Disposal

Russia has announced its willingness to assist Iran in removing and converting excess nuclear material into fuel, a move aimed at facilitating a resolution to ongoing tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that Moscow is ready to play an active role in mitigating the nuclear standoff between the United States and Iran by assisting in the material's conversion process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's preparedness, contingent upon consensus from both the U.S. and Iran, potentially marking a significant step towards diffusing the nuclear dispute.