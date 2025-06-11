Left Menu

Russia Offers Aid in Iran Nuclear Material Disposal

Russia has expressed its readiness to assist in the disposal of excess nuclear material from Iran, offering to convert it into fuel. This cooperation aims to ease tensions between the United States and Iran regarding the latter's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has announced its willingness to assist Iran in removing and converting excess nuclear material into fuel, a move aimed at facilitating a resolution to ongoing tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that Moscow is ready to play an active role in mitigating the nuclear standoff between the United States and Iran by assisting in the material's conversion process.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's preparedness, contingent upon consensus from both the U.S. and Iran, potentially marking a significant step towards diffusing the nuclear dispute.

