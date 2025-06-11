Russia Offers Aid in Iran Nuclear Material Disposal
Russia has expressed its readiness to assist in the disposal of excess nuclear material from Iran, offering to convert it into fuel. This cooperation aims to ease tensions between the United States and Iran regarding the latter's nuclear program.
Russia has announced its willingness to assist Iran in removing and converting excess nuclear material into fuel, a move aimed at facilitating a resolution to ongoing tensions over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that Moscow is ready to play an active role in mitigating the nuclear standoff between the United States and Iran by assisting in the material's conversion process.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia's preparedness, contingent upon consensus from both the U.S. and Iran, potentially marking a significant step towards diffusing the nuclear dispute.
