Tensions Mount as Iran Threatens U.S. Bases Amid Nuclear Negotiations

As nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States teeter on the brink, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warns of potential strikes on American bases if talks fail. Disputes revolve around uranium enrichment and Iran's missile program. Upcoming talks seek a resolution to ensure peace and stabilize regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:58 IST
Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated as the two nations prepare for another round in their troubled nuclear negotiations. On Wednesday, Iran's Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that American bases in the region could be targeted if negotiations falter and conflict ensues. This comes amid increasing threats from both sides.

While U.S. President Donald Trump indicates that a nuclear deal with Iran must be reached, he also criticizes Iran for becoming more aggressive in talks. The next negotiation round is scheduled for this week, with significant disagreements remaining about uranium enrichment on Iranian soil and Iran's ballistic missile program. Tehran insists its nuclear agenda is peaceful.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has encouraged continued military development, stressing the importance of ballistic missiles. During a recent briefing, Nasirzadeh asserted that Tehran would not accept restrictions on its missile capabilities, highlighting the tension-laden atmosphere ahead of diplomatic discussions.

