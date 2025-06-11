India's Natural Gas Boom: A Sustainable Future
India's natural gas consumption is projected to rise significantly by 2030 and 2040, driven by increased usage in automobiles, industry, and cooking. The government's plans to boost natural gas's share in the energy basket and the rise of city gas distribution could transform India's energy landscape.
India's natural gas consumption is forecasted to surge by nearly 60% by 2030 and could more than double by 2040, according to a study by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). This growth is propelled by the increased use of natural gas in vehicles, households, and industries.
The government's ambition to elevate natural gas's share in India's energy portfolio from 7% to 15% by 2030 is pivotal in the nation's transition from polluting fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. The study highlights substantial growth in city gas distribution, anticipated to become the largest consumer of natural gas by 2030.
To cater to rising demand, India's reliance on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports will grow, potentially reshaping the energy sector. LNG could become a crucial alternative to diesel in long-haul transportation, offering a transformative solution to meet India's expanding energy needs.
