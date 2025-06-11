Trade Talks Tensions: Market Reactions & Economic Outlook

U.S.-China trade discussions concluded without significant breakthroughs, leaving investors cautious. The talks promised a high-level agreement, but specifics remain scarce, prolonging market uncertainty.

Currency markets showed muted reactions as investors anticipated U.S. inflation data. The dollar slightly rose against the yen, while euro movements edged the dollar index higher.

Stock indices like S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures dipped, reflecting investor unease. Meanwhile, oil prices reached a seven-week high as markets evaluated trade talk outcomes, marking broader implications for the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)