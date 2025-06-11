Puri's Sacred Snana Purnima Ritual Ushers in Grand Rath Yatra Preparations

Puri witnessed a significant religious event on Snana Purnima, as Lord Jagannath, alongside Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, underwent a sacred bathing ritual. This ceremony, involving 108 pitchers of holy water, notably precedes the imminent Rath Yatra—a pivotal part of the Hindu calendar.

Post-ceremony, the deities are traditionally believed to contract minor ailments, prompting their seclusion in Anasara Ghar for a fortnight. Commemorating the occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a Lord Jagannath sand sculpture, inclusive of 108 symbolic Kalash installations.

Pattnaik commented to ANI on the global appeal of Snana Purnima, highlighting the influx of international devotees. As groundwork for the June 27 Rath Yatra intensifies, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is meticulously orchestrating arrangements to manage the anticipated crowd surge, underscoring the event's cultural significance for Odisha and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)