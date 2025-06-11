Left Menu

Puri's Sacred Snana Purnima Ritual Ushers in Grand Rath Yatra Preparations

The sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was celebrated in Puri for Snana Purnima, a prelude to the Rath Yatra. Following the ritual, the deities are placed in seclusion, while preparations for the grand Rath Yatra, set to begin on June 27, continue in full swing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:12 IST
Puri's Sacred Snana Purnima Ritual Ushers in Grand Rath Yatra Preparations
Sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath held in Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puri witnessed a significant religious event on Snana Purnima, as Lord Jagannath, alongside Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, underwent a sacred bathing ritual. This ceremony, involving 108 pitchers of holy water, notably precedes the imminent Rath Yatra—a pivotal part of the Hindu calendar.

Post-ceremony, the deities are traditionally believed to contract minor ailments, prompting their seclusion in Anasara Ghar for a fortnight. Commemorating the occasion, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a Lord Jagannath sand sculpture, inclusive of 108 symbolic Kalash installations.

Pattnaik commented to ANI on the global appeal of Snana Purnima, highlighting the influx of international devotees. As groundwork for the June 27 Rath Yatra intensifies, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is meticulously orchestrating arrangements to manage the anticipated crowd surge, underscoring the event's cultural significance for Odisha and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025