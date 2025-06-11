Left Menu

Excise Reforms Trigger Market Dip for Alcohol Stocks

Breweries and distilleries in Maharashtra face market losses following the cabinet's approval of excise duty hikes. Stocks of major alcohol companies such as United Spirits and Tilaknagar declined significantly. The state introduced Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML), requiring local production and new brand registrations, in an effort to boost revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:21 IST
Excise Reforms Trigger Market Dip for Alcohol Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The share prices of breweries and distilleries saw a significant decline on Wednesday. This followed the Maharashtra cabinet's approval of changes in the excise department, including a hike in liquor duty aimed at boosting the state's revenue.

Shares of United Spirits dropped 6.63%, Tilaknagar Industries dipped 4.83%, while Allied Blenders and Distillers tanked 4.57%. Additionally, Radico Khaitan saw a decline of 3.30%, United Breweries slipped 0.40%, and Globus Spirits recorded a 0.14% drop on the BSE.

According to the cabinet's directives, the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will increase from three to 4.5 times the declared manufacturing cost, up to Rs 260 per bulk litre. Duty on country liquor will rise from Rs 180 to Rs 205 per proof litre. The state has also created a new category of grain-based Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML), designed to be produced by local manufacturers, necessitating new brand registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025