Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Alleges Corruption in Central Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari alleges widespread corruption in central schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat in the state, countering Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's praise for Modi's 11-year tenure. Patwari demands an investigation as CM Yadav highlights the schemes' benefits at a Bhopal exhibition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Alleges Corruption in Central Schemes
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari addressing the media at state Congress office in Bhopal on Wednesday (Photo/ X @INCMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its achievements over an 11-year tenure, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari leveled serious allegations of corruption in several centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

Addressing the media, Patwari claimed that programs intended to uplift the poor, farmers, and rural residents have instead become avenues for financial irregularities. Highlighting schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat, Patwari asserted they are marred by fake billings and corruption, calling for a high-level investigation.

In contrast, CM Yadav, inaugurating an exhibition to mark Modi's tenure, underscored the government's bold decisions, including the GST implementation and abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing welfare initiatives like Ujjwala Gas and Direct Benefit Transfer as significant achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025