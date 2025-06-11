Madhya Pradesh Congress Alleges Corruption in Central Schemes

A day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its achievements over an 11-year tenure, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari leveled serious allegations of corruption in several centrally-sponsored schemes in the state.

Addressing the media, Patwari claimed that programs intended to uplift the poor, farmers, and rural residents have instead become avenues for financial irregularities. Highlighting schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Ayushman Bharat, Patwari asserted they are marred by fake billings and corruption, calling for a high-level investigation.

In contrast, CM Yadav, inaugurating an exhibition to mark Modi's tenure, underscored the government's bold decisions, including the GST implementation and abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing welfare initiatives like Ujjwala Gas and Direct Benefit Transfer as significant achievements.

