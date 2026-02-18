Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Misuse of Jal Jeevan Mission Funds

The Himachal Pradesh government faces financial challenges as funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission were used for building rest houses instead of water projects. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed misuse by the previous BJP government, leading to non-reimbursement by the central government and resulting in additional costs for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri claimed that funds from the Jal Jeevan Mission were improperly used to build rest houses during the previous BJP government's tenure in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking in response to a Congress MLA's question, Agnihotri highlighted that Rs 37.85 crore was diverted for the construction of 19 rest houses, a move that has left the state responsible for covering these expenses as the central government has denied reimbursement.

Agnihotri further explained the financial ramifications and ongoing challenges, revealing the state has yet to receive Rs 1,227 crore from the central fund, impacting numerous water schemes. This development emerges amidst efforts to secure funds for critical water infrastructure projects, complicating the state's financial management.

