Former Haryana Officials Arrested in Major Money Laundering Scandal

In a significant crackdown on financial corruption, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained two former officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), previously known as HUDA, on accusations of money laundering. The arrests of Sunil Kumar Bansal and Ram Niwas were made on June 9 by the Chandigarh Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The investigation centers around a scheme related to the misappropriation of public funds within HSVP bank accounts.

The ED's investigation stems from a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Haryana Police's Sector-7, Panchkula, following a complaint from the Drawing and Disbursing Officer of HSVP. According to the ED, a fraud involving a Punjab National Bank account resulted in approximately Rs 70 crore being funneled to certain parties without just cause between 2015 and 2019, leading to substantial financial losses for HSVP.

Internal inquiries at HSVP revealed no record of such a bank account, suggesting a calculated deception by the accused. The investigation further uncovered that the fraud extended beyond the single account and Rs 70 crore, with the ED taking stringent actions by attaching properties worth Rs 21 crore. Following their arrest, a local court granted a five-day custodial remand to further probe the matter.