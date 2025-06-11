KUSUM-C: Powering Karnataka's Agricultural Revolution

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday the full-scale implementation of the KUSUM-C scheme, a move aimed at providing a continuous seven-hour daytime power supply to agricultural pump sets. Speaking at the Gauribidanur solar unit inauguration, he emphasized the scheme's commitment to offering uninterrupted electricity to farmers.

The initiative, originally introduced by the central government in 2021, lagged under the previous state administration. Siddaramaiah credited his government with reviving the project, highlighting the involvement of Energy Minister K J George. Under this scheme, 389 substations are being solarized, with a planned capacity to generate 2,396 MW, impacting 1,555 feeders and serving 6,32,794 pump sets.

Siddaramaiah also mentioned the implementation of KUSUM-B for solar pump sets, with state subsidies increased from 30% to 50%. Ensuring continuity in power generation, the state has generated 4,000 MW since taking office and aims to enhance capacity to 60,000 MW by 2030. Energy Minister George discussed upcoming smart meter installations under RDSS, emphasizing better accountability and infrastructural improvements.

