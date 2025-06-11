Women Set to Benefit from Expansion of Rs 1,000 Assistance Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has confirmed that women eligible for the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme, initially excluded, will soon be part of the initiative.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Udhayanidhi stated that preliminary measures are underway to ensure their inclusion, following an announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin in April.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, is a flagship effort of the DMK government aimed at ensuring women's rights, with an official announcement expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)