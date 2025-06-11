Left Menu

Women Set to Benefit from Expansion of Rs 1,000 Assistance Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that eligible women, previously excluded from the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme, will soon be included. This expansion follows Chief Minister MK Stalin's April announcement in the Assembly. The scheme, part of DMK's flagship initiatives, aims to support women's rights.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Udhayanidhi stated that preliminary measures are underway to ensure their inclusion, following an announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin in April.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, is a flagship effort of the DMK government aimed at ensuring women's rights, with an official announcement expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

