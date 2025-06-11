Women Set to Benefit from Expansion of Rs 1,000 Assistance Scheme
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that eligible women, previously excluded from the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme, will soon be included. This expansion follows Chief Minister MK Stalin's April announcement in the Assembly. The scheme, part of DMK's flagship initiatives, aims to support women's rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has confirmed that women eligible for the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme, initially excluded, will soon be part of the initiative.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Udhayanidhi stated that preliminary measures are underway to ensure their inclusion, following an announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin in April.
The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, is a flagship effort of the DMK government aimed at ensuring women's rights, with an official announcement expected soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women
- assistance
- scheme
- DKM
- Udhayanidhi Stalin
- 1
- 000 rupees
- beneficiaries
- DMK government
- rights
- Kalaignar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kami Rita Shatters Mount Everest Record with 31st Ascent
Telangana Acts Swiftly Amidst COVID-19 Concerns
First COVID-19 Fatality in Kalyan-Dombivli: Health Officials Urge Caution
Nepali Sherpa Guide Kami Rita Sets Everest Record with 31st Ascent
Sherpa Climbs Everest Four Times in 15 Days: A Record-Breaking Feat