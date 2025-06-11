Allegations and Inconsistencies: The HDFC Bank Controversy

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust has raised serious accusations against HDFC Bank, challenging the institution over inconsistent claims about a loan transaction. The trust asserts that loan amounts cited by the bank ranged from Rs 4.8 crore to Rs 450 crore, and finally Rs 65.22 crore, with no substantial documentation to back up the claims.

Amidst these allegations, the trust further charged that a Rs 2.05 crore bribe was allegedly paid to HDFC Bank's MD and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, to help retain control over the trust. Prashant Mehta, a trustee, emphasized the bank's failure to produce essential documents in court, which he argued undermines its credibility.

However, HDFC Bank responded robustly, labeling the claims as baseless and defamatory. The bank maintained its stance, denying any unethical conduct and expressing its readiness to pursue legal action against those perpetuating these allegations. They urged public and media caution in dealing with such unverified claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)