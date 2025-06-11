Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg's Sindh Forest Area

On Wednesday, a massive fire engulfed the forest area of Sonamarg, located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The conflagration specifically broke out in Compartment No. 63A within the Sindh Forest Division.

Firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the flames as dense smoke blankets the region. Local authorities are on high alert, ensuring the safety of nearby communities.

As the situation develops, further updates are expected. The incident has drawn significant attention from both local residents and environmental officials concerned about potential ecological impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)