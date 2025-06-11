Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Sonamarg's Sindh Forest Area

A significant wildfire ignited in the forest region of Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Sindh Forest Division. As authorities strive to control the blaze, more information is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:44 IST
massive fire in the forest area of Sonamarg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a massive fire engulfed the forest area of Sonamarg, located in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. The conflagration specifically broke out in Compartment No. 63A within the Sindh Forest Division.

Firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the flames as dense smoke blankets the region. Local authorities are on high alert, ensuring the safety of nearby communities.

As the situation develops, further updates are expected. The incident has drawn significant attention from both local residents and environmental officials concerned about potential ecological impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

