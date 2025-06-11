Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Battles Heatwave with Strategic Measures

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak urges caution as a severe heatwave persists. Hospitals are on high alert. Ayodhya's officials ensure residents' comfort and tourists' safety. There's hope for relief as meteorological forecasts suggest a change by June 14. Meanwhile, UP reflects on India's decade-long development under PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a punishing heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has called on citizens to exercise vigilance and adhere to precautionary measures. Highlighting initiatives by the Health Department, Pathak noted hospitals are on standby, prepared for heat-related emergencies amid escalating temperatures across the state.

Pathak cautioned residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during extreme heat conditions and advised protective measures like using umbrellas or towels when venturing out. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts a potential respite from the oppressive heat starting June 14 for Northwest India.

In Ayodhya, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde has enacted comprehensive strategies to mitigate the heatwave's impact, ensuring provision of shade and water for humans and animals alike and prioritizing tourists' comfort. On a related note, Pathak praised India's development under PM Modi's leadership, marking 11 years of transformative advancements across numerous sectors.

