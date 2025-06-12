Iowa Governor Blocks Controversial Carbon-Capture Bill Amid Pipeline Tensions

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday issued a rare veto on a bill that could have complicated a sweeping carbon-capture pipeline project across the Midwest. The legislation sought stricter regulations for Summit Carbon Solutions' massive pipeline initiative.

The bill drew strong opposition from Iowa's influential ethanol industry, which views the project as crucial for agricultural and economic stability. Despite support among House Republicans, the proposal triggered significant debate over property rights and party unity.

While the veto provided temporary relief for Summit, the pipeline still faces a ban on eminent domain in South Dakota and ongoing legal challenges in other states. The controversy underscores the broader conflict between development goals and property rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)