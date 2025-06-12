China's Strategic Hold: Rare Earths in Myanmar's Conflict Zones

Beijing is fortifying its grip on global rare earth supplies by enlisting a Chinese-backed militia to guard burgeoning mines in Myanmar's east. Rare earths are vital for technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles, underscoring China's strategic leverage amid trade tensions with Washington.

The United Wa State Army, a significant armed group in Myanmar's Shan state, is spearheading security at these mining sites. Their historical ties with China bolster Beijing's influence in the region, as they continue to extract minerals essential for modern technology.

Amid geopolitical rivalries, China's reliance on Myanmar's rare earths is critical. Notably, recent shifts on Myanmar's northern mining belt have pressed China to explore alternative locations like Shan. Reportedly, Chinese firms are running these mines more economically, enhancing China's stronghold on the mineral market.