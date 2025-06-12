Left Menu

China's Strategic Hold: Rare Earths in Myanmar's Conflict Zones

A Chinese-backed militia is defending new rare earth mines in Myanmar, aiding Beijing's control over the minerals. These mines are crucial for producing essential goods like wind turbines and electric vehicles. The operations are shielded by the United Wa State Army in a China-supported effort amid the global scramble for these minerals.

Updated: 12-06-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing is fortifying its grip on global rare earth supplies by enlisting a Chinese-backed militia to guard burgeoning mines in Myanmar's east. Rare earths are vital for technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles, underscoring China's strategic leverage amid trade tensions with Washington.

The United Wa State Army, a significant armed group in Myanmar's Shan state, is spearheading security at these mining sites. Their historical ties with China bolster Beijing's influence in the region, as they continue to extract minerals essential for modern technology.

Amid geopolitical rivalries, China's reliance on Myanmar's rare earths is critical. Notably, recent shifts on Myanmar's northern mining belt have pressed China to explore alternative locations like Shan. Reportedly, Chinese firms are running these mines more economically, enhancing China's stronghold on the mineral market.

