Left Menu

Tensions Mount in West Bengal Following Alleged Vandalism

Security efforts intensified in West Bengal's Rabindra Nagar after an alleged temple vandalism led to clashes. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari urged police action to address Hindu grievances. Adhikari accused the ruling party of supporting extremism, calling for accountability after the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation remains tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST
Tensions Mount in West Bengal Following Alleged Vandalism
Security heightened in Rabindra Nagar, South 24 Parganas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures have been implemented in Rabindra Nagar, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, following clashes between police forces and alleged miscreants early Thursday. The unrest was reportedly sparked by claims from Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP figures that a Shiva Temple was vandalized in Maheshtala's Ward No. 7, close to Rabindra Nagar Police Station.

On Thursday, Adhikari urged the Senior Police of Diamond Harbour Police District and the Director General of Police of West Bengal to visit Maheshtala. He emphasized the importance of understanding and addressing the concerns of the impacted Hindu families and shopkeepers, stating via social media that such engagement would ensure the victims' grievances are heard.

Adhikari has openly criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what he perceives as their support for extremist activities in the region. He linked this recent unrest to previous violence related to protests against the Waqf Board Amendment Act and condemnation of acts of terror, such as the April attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025