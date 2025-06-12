Left Menu

Chouhan Leads 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp' to Empower Farmers Nationwide

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on a mission to engage with farmers across India, including a recent visit to Surat, Gujarat. He's leading the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' to address agricultural challenges, promote region-specific research, and gather insights for future policy direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:10 IST
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at Surat(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made an important visit to Surat, Gujarat on Thursday, participating in several programs under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp' Abhiyan. During this visit, a critical engagement with farmers in Bardoli was on the agenda to discuss grassroots agricultural issues.

Alongside Chouhan was Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, both committed to addressing farmers' concerns and advancing research tailored to regional agricultural needs. On the previous day, Chouhan attended a 'Kisan Chaupal' event at Tigipur village in Delhi, reiterating his strong dedication to aiding farmers, which he equates to a divine mission.

The 15-day 'Developed Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan', launched from Odisha, culminates today and has seen Chouhan engage personally with farmers in numerous states, aiming to direct India's agricultural policy towards more tailored and effective solutions, informed by the unique challenges faced by farmers nationwide.

