Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, demolition drives in Khandwa's Shakkar pond and Ujjain’s Begum Bagh targeted illegal structures. Around 100 unauthorized houses were removed in Khandwa, while Ujjain’s operation saw seven structures demolished. Notices had been served, and police ensured order during these actions aimed at reclaiming government property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:04 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Madhya Pradesh
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh carried out significant demolition operations targeting illegal encroachments in two areas. In Khandwa's Shakkar pond region, around 100 unauthorized houses were demolished after officials had issued notices over the past four months. Notably, houses with court stay orders remained untouched, as confirmed by Khandwa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Priyanka Rajawat.

This action was paralleled by an earlier drive in Ujjain's Begum Bagh locality, where seven unauthorized structures near the Mahakaleshwar temple were dismantled amid tight security. Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni explained that the lease for these properties had been canceled two years prior, thereby classifying subsequent constructions as illegal encroachments on government land.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargav revealed that a contingent of 150 police personnel ensured the maintenance of law and order during the Ujjain operations, which proceeded without incident. These drives highlight the administration's resolve to reclaim encroached government property despite potential challenges.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025