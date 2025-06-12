Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh carried out significant demolition operations targeting illegal encroachments in two areas. In Khandwa's Shakkar pond region, around 100 unauthorized houses were demolished after officials had issued notices over the past four months. Notably, houses with court stay orders remained untouched, as confirmed by Khandwa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Priyanka Rajawat.

This action was paralleled by an earlier drive in Ujjain's Begum Bagh locality, where seven unauthorized structures near the Mahakaleshwar temple were dismantled amid tight security. Ujjain Development Authority CEO Sandeep Soni explained that the lease for these properties had been canceled two years prior, thereby classifying subsequent constructions as illegal encroachments on government land.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargav revealed that a contingent of 150 police personnel ensured the maintenance of law and order during the Ujjain operations, which proceeded without incident. These drives highlight the administration's resolve to reclaim encroached government property despite potential challenges.