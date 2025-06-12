Left Menu

Steady Operations: Foreign Energy Firms in Iraq Amid U.S. Embassy Evacuation

Despite the U.S. planning a partial evacuation of its Baghdad embassy, foreign energy companies continue their operations in southern Iraqi oilfields. A senior Iraqi official confirmed the situation to Reuters, indicating stability in the energy sector amid potential diplomatic shifts.

Updated: 12-06-2025 11:43 IST
  Iraq

Foreign energy companies are maintaining their operations in Iraq's southern oilfields without interruption, as reported by a senior Iraqi official. This development comes in light of the United States' decision to proceed with a partial evacuation of its embassy in Baghdad.

The confirmation from the Iraqi official underscores a sense of stability in the region's energy operations, despite looming uncertainties in the diplomatic arena. This decision by the U.S. signals potential tension, yet it has not impacted the energy companies' activities.

As per experts, the continued presence and functioning of these international firms in the oil-rich southern Iraqi region highlight the strategic importance of energy production amidst geopolitical movements. Observers will be keenly watching any further developments.

