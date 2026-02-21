Diplomatic Brinkmanship: U.S.-Iran Tensions on the Edge

Iran's foreign minister announced the country plans to present a draft counterproposal following nuclear discussions with the United States, raising hopes for progress despite looming military threats.

President Trump suggested he might order limited military strikes on Iran to press for a nuclear deal, further complicating the diplomatic landscape in the Middle East. Amid rising tensions, U.S. officials outlined advanced military plans targeting Iranian leadership and strategic locations.

As diplomatic ties waver, recent U.S. military actions and threats from Trump highlight the fragile state of negotiations. Iran's foreign minister remains optimistic about reaching a deal soon, while the United Nations calls for continued dialogue to ease hostilities.

