Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Sparks Controversy Over Communal Clashes in Bengal

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demands a discussion on recent clashes in Bengal's South 24 Paraganas. He calls for action against communal violence and plans protests. Adhikari criticizes police response and alleges political interference, emphasizing his opposition role in addressing ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:40 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Sparks Controversy Over Communal Clashes in Bengal
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has urged for a discussion over the recent violent clashes in South 24 Paraganas between civilians and law enforcement. Adhikari disclosed that two adjournment motions had been filed, alongside a petition for intervention.

Adhikari highlighted a prior High Court order mandating central paramilitary intervention amid communal violence. He expressed frustration at not meeting the Director General of Police (DGP), insinuating potential political obstruction, and reiterated the High Court's stance on utilizing paramilitary forces if police inaction persists.

Highlighting the unrest's severity, Adhikari shared reports of injuries to 30-35 police officials and the torching of five police vehicles. Security has been tightened following claims of temple vandalism, amid ongoing protests organized by the Sanatani community in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025