Suvendu Adhikari Sparks Controversy Over Communal Clashes in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has urged for a discussion over the recent violent clashes in South 24 Paraganas between civilians and law enforcement. Adhikari disclosed that two adjournment motions had been filed, alongside a petition for intervention.

Adhikari highlighted a prior High Court order mandating central paramilitary intervention amid communal violence. He expressed frustration at not meeting the Director General of Police (DGP), insinuating potential political obstruction, and reiterated the High Court's stance on utilizing paramilitary forces if police inaction persists.

Highlighting the unrest's severity, Adhikari shared reports of injuries to 30-35 police officials and the torching of five police vehicles. Security has been tightened following claims of temple vandalism, amid ongoing protests organized by the Sanatani community in West Bengal.

