Supreme Court Stays High Court Order on Kuldeep Sengar's Sentence

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court decision that suspended Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in the Unnao rape case. Sengar's daughter, Aishwarya Senger, expressed frustration, stating the defense wasn't heard. The order remains as Sengar is still incarcerated for another case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:13 IST
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has intervened in the case involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar, staying the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend his life sentence for the 2017 Unnao rape case. This stay comes amid an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the High Court's ruling.

Aishwarya Senger, daughter of the expelled BJP leader, voiced her dismay shortly after the Supreme Court's order, noting the defense was unable to argue the merits in court. She emphasized the discrepancies in the victim's statements and insisted her family has suffered without justice for years.

The bench, led by Justice Surya Kant, observed the complex factors, noting that Sengar's existing incarceration in another case required this action. Concerns were raised over the High Court's view on the term 'public servant', as it could create inconsistencies in legal interpretation regarding elected officials under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

