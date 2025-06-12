Kharge and Reddy Criticize PM Modi's Claims, Call for Accountability

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy voiced strong support for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Reddy accused the PM of consistently making false claims, stating, "Entire India knows this," and critiqued the BJP's credibility, questioning why they are given prominence.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Reddy refrained from commenting on a recent stampede incident, noting that an official investigation is ongoing. "Already, an inquiry is going on. It's better not to comment on it now," he advised, ensuring the integrity of the investigative process.

Meanwhile, Kharge intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Modi, reflecting on the BJP government's 11-year tenure. He drew from his 65-year political career, alleging Modi's deceptive communication and failure to address pivotal issues like demonetisation, MSP, and unemployment. Kharge lamented Modi's empty promises and lack of accountability.